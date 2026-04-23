Exclusive | Kritika Kamra on keeping relationship with Gaurav Kapur a secret: Learned it the hard way…

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in March this year in a beautiful, intimate wedding. After dating for a few years, their relationship became public only when Kritika hard launched it on Instagram in December of 2025, much to the surprise of their fans. The decision to keep their relationship private was deliberate, explains Kritika. Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in March.

“It was absolutely intentional because I wanted it to be. I’ve been so guarded about my life, my personal life, all my life actually. I’ve literally grown up in the public space, I started acting when I was 18. In the beginning, I didn’t even know these things, because you’re reckless,” says the actor, who was recently seen in Matka King.

Learning through experiences, Kritika did what’s best for her.

“You say anything, you do anything. Everything is on the internet forever. I learned it the hard way that there’s some things that have to be just your own, and you kind of have to protect that and so many interviews and stuff people would ask me about my relationship status when will you get married,” says the actor.

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Kritika announced her relationship with Gaurav by a posting a picture of them having breakfast, enough to lead fans into a frenzy. Four months later, they were a married couple. She says that she had to first be sure of her personal decision before making it public.

“I never said anything because I was very sure in my head that I’m only going to hard launch when it is a proper like when it is. Eventually, we had arrived at that, point in our relationship where I was like, ‘OK, I’m now happy to introduce this part of my life to the world’ because obviously if you’re going to get married, it’s not gonna be like, what are we going to run away or anything,” she says.