EXCLUSIVE| Krushna Abhishek responds to mami Sunita Ahuja's ‘jamta nahi’ statement for him and wife Kashmera Shah

The souring of relations between aunt Sunita Ahuja and nephew Krushna Abhishek has often created headlines. While on one hand Krushna’s sister Aarti celebrated her first Raksha Bandhan after marriage at her mama Govinda’s house, Sunita has now said in an interview she doesn’t gel with her nephew or his wife, actor Kashmera Shah. Krushna Abhishek with wife Kashmera Shah (L), Govinda with wife Sunita Ahuja (R)

But HT City reached out to Krushna for his reaction, and he told us, “I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga, she is my mami.”

Sunita had said on Timeout with Ankit podcast recently that the reason she won’t be a part of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show is because of Krushna and his wife, “See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote.”

She went on to add, “But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti. If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti.”