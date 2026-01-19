Exclusive | Mandhira Kapur reacts to defamation case by Priya Kapur: I didn't lie; she can't walk away with everything

Late businessman Sanjay Kapur’s widow Priya Kapur, on Saturday, filed a criminal defamation case against his sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. According to a Bar and Bench report, Priya complained that Mandhira repeatedly uploaded and circulated videos and posts on YouTube and social media platforms like Instagram and X, which identify Priya by name and made “false allegations designed to cause hatred, ridicule and social ostracism; thereby demolishing the reputation of the complainant..” Mandhira Kapur (L), Priya Kapur with late husband Sanjay Kapur (R)

Further, the complaint states that in a podcast, Mandhira insinuated that Priya’s marriage with Sunjay was troubled and undeserving of legitimacy.

MANDHIRA REACTS When HT City reaches out to Mandhira, she says she never said anything false, “All of what I said is mentioned in court, how am I defaming? Anything I have lied about, let me know, because I can guarantee I’ve lied about nothing.”

She adds that she learned about the defamation suit against her through Instagram, and she is yet to receive any notice, “The funny thing is the media got it before me! These are all tactics to distract me from what is going on.”

Sanjay’s family, including his mother Rani and ex wife Karisma Kapoor and her kids are embroiled in a nasty legal battle with Priya, over ownership of his ₹30,000 crore worth estate.

‘NOTHING I CAN DO IF PRIYA’S UPSET’ Mandhira states that her mother, Rani is unhappy with the turn of events, “I sit with my mother everyday, and she says ‘get everything back, your father (Surinder Kapoor) and I built this’ It’s horrible, what our family is going through. I am not going to go out there and lie to anybody about what the reality is. There’s nothing I can do if Priya is upset. I don’t blame her for being upset, but it is the truth. My mother, who built everything, today doesn’t have anything on her name. Imagine what she is going through.”

ON BEING ACCUSED OF ‘VESTED INTERESTS’ Even as she continues to speak up, we point out to Mandhira that there is a section who wonders why did she not reveal all this before Sanjay’s death in 2025, and that maybe she has vested interests. “Let them say what they want to,” Mandhira replies, “The fact is, all this belongs to my mother, my sister, to me, our children, my brother’s children. No one was trying to cut Priya out, she is the one who has done all this. No one was going to cut out of her bit of the family inheritance, but you don’t take it all and walk away. My father and mother never planned to give it to one child. We are going to fight for what is my mother’s first while she is alive. Everything was meant to be on her name, and that’s what my dad wanted.”

‘IN TOUCH WITH KARISMA AND THE KIDS’ Mandhira says she is very much in touch with Karisma, Sanjay’s ex wife and their children Samaaira and Kiaan, “The kids have lost their best friend. My mother lost her son. It’s very tough. Everyone is going on about the money, but it’s also about my father’s legacy. The whole story that she (Priya) is doing about my father, that he ran down the company to the ground and my brother brought it up... no, the company was doing really well. Should I put a defamation against her now? You want to play this game? We can keep playing it. I have got nothing to lose.”

We reached out to Priya for a comment, but didn’t get a reply till the time of this story going live.