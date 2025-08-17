Exclusive| Nakuul Mehta on becoming a dad for the second time: I feel dazed being on set, crave time with the family

Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer wife Jankee Parekh became parents to a baby girl on August 15. The couple made an announcement on Instagram with a collaboration post on Sunday and also revealed her name- Rumi. Nakuul Mehta with wife Jankee(Photo: Rasshi Ganeriwal)

Talking to HT City, the new father exclaims, “We are overjoyed to welcome her into our little world. It’s always the child who chooses the parent and one can’t help but feel immense gratitude that we get to do this parenting thing all over again. It’s been a couple days only and I feel almost dazed being on a set, pretending to get some serious work done whist my heart craves time with the family.”

Nakuul is shuttling between work and home as he speaks to us. Waxing philosophical about the newborn’s name, he adds, “We knew that Sufi, our son would always have his Rumi. Long before either of them came into this world, their names found us.”

How is Sufi reacting to having a little sister? “The boy is over the moon clearly and can’t get enough of sharing with the world that he is an older brother now!”

We point out to Nakuul that August 15 is now going to be doubly special for him every year, both as an Indian and a parent. He gushes, “I don’t know how to answer this without being a ball of mush! The first child, Sufi was special. But being a father to a girl hits harder. Like a friend shared with us, Rumi was born on the cusp of India getting her freedom and Janamashtami.”