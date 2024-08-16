 EXCLUSIVE | National Awards: Rishab Shetty says ‘Kantara is a tribute to our land’, dedicates award to Daiva Nartakas - Hindustan Times
EXCLUSIVE | National Awards: Rishab Shetty says ‘Kantara is a tribute to our land’, dedicates award to Daiva Nartakas

ByMugdha Kapoor
Aug 16, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Rishab Shetty, who won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara says, “it's a victory for Kannada cinema and the rich stories that define our culture.”

Rishab Shetty, who won Best Actor at the National Film Awards announced on Friday for his film Kantara, tells us, “Winning the Best Actor National Award is an overwhelming honour. This recognition is not just mine, it’s a victory for the spirit of Kannada cinema and the rich stories that define our culture.”

A still of actor Rishab Shetty from the film Kantara
A still of actor Rishab Shetty from the film Kantara

Talking about how he approached the character for which he now has a National Award, Shetty says, “I drew deeply from the land, our people and the emotions that bind us. I wanted to bring authenticity and a raw, unfiltered portrayal of our heritage. That connection, I believe, is what resonated with both audiences and critics.”

Shetty further says that the elements that contributed [the] most to this recognition are authenticity and the way it immerses the audience in the raw, untamed beauty of our roots. "Kantara resonates because it speaks a universal language of emotion while staying true to the essence of Kannada culture,” the 41-year-old says.

While Shetty won the Best Actor award, his 2022 film Kantara received the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment National Award. Reacting to the honour for the film, Shetty says, “This film is a tribute to our land, our traditions and the stories that have been part of our cultural fabric for generations," adding, “This award signifies that Kannada cinema has a powerful voice on the national stage and our stories are being embraced far and wide.”

Shetty notes that the award is a testament to the power of storytelling “that honours where we come from”. I am thankful to the Daiva, as we have reached this stage through their divine blessings and guidance. I dedicate this award to the Daiva Nartakas," he wraps up.

News / HTCity / Cinema / EXCLUSIVE | National Awards: Rishab Shetty says 'Kantara is a tribute to our land', dedicates award to Daiva Nartakas
Follow Us On