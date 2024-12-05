EXCLUSIVE| Naveen Kasturia's 1st interview on wedding with Shubhanjali Sharma: Our parents had a big part to play in it

Naveen Kasturia recently gave a surprise to his fans as he got married to engineer Shubhanjali Sharma on December 2 in Udaipur. In his first interview after the wedding, the actor opens up about their love story. “We met through a mutual friend in Pune. She and I are both engineers and it was like a get together of sorts where we met. Then we stayed in touch, and it eventually turned into love. We dated for a litlle less than two years before getting married.” Naveen Kasturia's first interview on wedding(Photo: Instagram)

Ask him about when did he decide to take the plunge and he responds, “We never thought about marriage primarily, but I think our parents played a big part in that. When Shubhanjali’s father met my parents, that's when the discussion started. Our parents wanted us to get married, they asked us, and we both said yes.” He adds that there was never a formal proposal involved in their love story.

Talking about his wife, Naveen can’t stop gushing. He says, “I don't think I've met anyone like her. I feel very easy and calm with her. I am not very good with words, but with her I just feel very peaceful. She is my best friend, and I think that's the most important part in a relationship. She looks for the good in everyone. I find her very cool and also very hot. I think I've been lucky. Mujhe nahi pata kaise mil gayi mujhe.” Insisting on how being with Shubhanjal has changed him, the new husband states, “I feel stronger now. Main bahut darpok kisam ka aadmi hun. I get intimidated by a lot of things in life, as our field is so scary. But ever since she has come into my life, I feel mentally much stronger.”

The wedding festivities had Naveen and Shubhanjali’s family and friends in attendance, including actors Amol Parashar, Suhail Nayyar, Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hinduja. The groom reveals that he and his bride were “the producers and organisers” of their big day. “It was very cool. We're still not out of it in our heads; we are still there. It was such an overwhelming experience. I wanted to keep it intimate and there was only family and friends. We were about 65 people who took a flight from Delhi as I have a huge family. All of them were so happy,” he says.

Naveen reveals that he has initially planned to announce his wedding a few days later, but his friends put up pictures on social media, and while he was in the flight from Udaipur to his hometown Delhi, the cat was already out of the bag. “As soon as we got down from the flight, a friend suggested I better announce it myself. I was waiting for the photographer to send some good pictures, but I was advised to just use the pics I already have and make it official. Within a few minutes, it was everywhere. Now I am teasing Shubhi that you are too famous now, everybody knows you,” he quips, adding his wife is also finding this new found fame a bit “funny”. “We haven’t yet sit down to speak about it, but she is finding it funny that Shubhanjali Sharma is everywhere. As soon as we landed from Udaipur, she had more than 1000 follow requests on Instagram,” he ends.