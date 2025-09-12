Exclusive | Nayanthara docu drama makers exploring out-of-court settlement with Chandramukhi producers

Actor Nayanthara’s docu drama Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale landed in a fresh soup when AB International, producers of her 2005 film Chandramukhi filed a lawsuit seeking ₹5 crore in compensation for the unauthorised use of its footage. Now Nayanthara’s lawyers have shared that they are looking at an out of court settlement with the production. Nayanthara's docu drama has been in legal trouble lately.

The matter was listed on September 10. During the hearing, Nayanthara’s legal team is exploring possibility of settlement between the parties. Accordingly, the matter has been adjourned to October 6, 2025.

Rahul Dhawan, Managing Partner, Lex Chambers tells us, “AB International seem to believe that we have violated their rights. That come around we are settling with them directly.

Also Read | South India's highest grossing female led film made ₹100 cr with no star; beat Nayanthara, Samantha, Anushka Shetty hits

Matter will not go to trial at all. We are just trying to explore settlement with them and that should be settled before the next date. We are just finalizing the terms there. We will go through with the trial on Wunderbar (Dhanush's production house)”

Update on case with Dhanush

In November 2024, Dhanush had sent civil lawsuit against actor Nayanthara, her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan, and their production house, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others over the use of three seconds of footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix.

Regarding the case, Nayanthara’s lawyer told us, “Pleadings are complete, and the matter will now move towards trial. The last hearing was on August 20 2025, but the matter wasn’t taken up due to paucity of time. The next date is yet to be notified by the court.”