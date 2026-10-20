Exclusive| Nimrat Kaur on her Dussehra celebrations: Great food, big laughs and simply being at home

Actor Nimrat Kaur has been busy shooting for her next project abroad but a big part of the festive season is making it home in time for the celebrations. Speaking about her Dussehra celebrations, the actor says, “Festivals equal family. Nothing about a festival time is complete without being with and around my family. It’s the best time of the year to come together and enjoy what values most in life- great food, big laughs and simply being at home together!” And what about festive treats? The actor says the festive season is a break from her otherwise healthy diet. Nimrat says, “My Dussehra feast includes Poori, Sukhe Kale Chane, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Sooji Halwa and Kheer!! If you can’t eat your heart out during our festival season then when?” She also has her look planned for this year, “It’s a proper traditional outfit, I personally love bright and playful colours and go all out with my festival picks!” Nimrat Kaur

Sharing personal memories that she associates with Dussehra at a bustling local army cantonment, (her father Major Bhupender Singh was an officer in the Indian Army), she recalls, “We used to have a Ravan effigy burning ceremony which was really fascinating to watch as a kid followed by a big dinner organised for the whole unit to feast together! And what’s the one modern trait or habit you wish you could burn away in the Ravana effigy today?”Doom scrolling! Social media over engagement basically, “ says the actor.