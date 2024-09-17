EXCLUSIVE| No, Aamir Khan is not producing Imran Khan's comeback film, here are the details

Yes, it is happening. No, it doesn’t have a connection with Aamir Khan. Reports started doing the rounds recently about actor Imran Khan finally making his much awaited comeback with a web film, and uncle Aamir producing it. Actor Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan.

But we have exclusively learnt from highly placed sources that the information is incorrect. “There is a script which Danish Aslam has written, and it is going to be produced by him, Imran and another mutual friend. Their friendship goes back 18-20 years. Aamir is not involved in any capacity with this comeback project. They took the project to a streaming platform, who prima facie based on the pitch level, gave it a thumbs up since there was no full screenplay. No agreement has been signed yet, that’s only done when the screenplay is approved,” tells us our source.

Imran had made his acting debut in 2008 with the light-hearted drama Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, produced by Aamir. His last big screen appearance was in the 2013 film Katti Batti.

His comeback vehicle is going to be a film in the same zone as his previous feel-good films, adds our source. “Imran and his co-producers are avoiding a comment on this since there is always a possibility that such things don’t actually go through. Therefore until things are locked, the film will not go on floors. Not this year definitely,” we are told.