Exclusive| Not Delhi, not Race 4; here’s where Saif Ali Khan is shooting his next as he returns to work

Amid the barrage of rumours around actor Saif Ali Khan’s next, HT City has got a clarification from the horse’s mouth. Saif Ali Khan

A report claimed earlier today that the actor is shooting in Delhi for a project. However, our sources deny, “Saif is shooting for a film, yes, but not in Delhi. He’s in Pataudi, Gurugram.” Interestingly, Saif is the Nawab of Pataudi.

The said report had further suggested that director Nikkhil Advani is filming the Saif film, but another source denies, “Nikkhil is in Mumbai.”

When we further probe whether it’s Race 4 that the actor is shooting for then, we get a denial from its producer Ramesh Taurani. He confirms Saif being a part of it though, “We start the shoot for Race 4 towards the end of 2025.”

The mystery project Saif is shooting in Pataudi marks his return to full-time shoot after the horrific stabbing episode which took place inside his house earlier this year.