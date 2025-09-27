Exclusive | Ram Kapoor reacts to Ektaa Kapoor denying taking a dig at him: I believe in her 100 percent

Actor Ram Kapoor holds filmmaker producer Ektaa Kapoor in the highest regards and says he believes her completely if the tv Czarina claims that she didn’t make any ill comments about him taking the magic weight reduction route of Ozempic. Reacting to Ektaa’s recent statement where she has denied taking a jibe at the actor, Ram says the filmmaker has done a lot for his career and he has only the highest respect for her. Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor seem to have buried the hatchet.

Ram has been the leading hero in Ekta’s shows, the most popular being the latest Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Asked what does he have to say about Ektaa denying making any negative comments about him, he tells us, “I believe her. Whatever comment it may have made on me or not made on me, whether I agree with it, whether I disagree with it. it is something that Ektaa has full right of doing because what Ektaa has done for me in my career is something that I will never forget.”

He adds, “So if she disagrees with something that I might have said on a podcast and because of that, if she has made any comment on me. I have, no problem with it at all. She has earned the right to say whatever she likes because I will always respect her for what she has done for me now.”

Ram has been in news for losing 55 kgs in a year, giving rise to speculations about him using Ozempic. While he never confirmed or denied it, the actor is in no mood to let his relationship with an old friend get sour.

“Ektaa is not the kind of person who ever says something that she doesn’t mean. She’s a very frank human being. I’ve known her for more than 15 or 18 years. I know how frank a person she is. I know how she does not mince her words. So if Ektaa has clearly gone on record to say that she did not mean these comments towards me, I will believe her 100% because Ektaa is not the kind of person to ever say anything that she doesn’t want to say.”

Clearly, Ram, has a lot of gratitude for the popular TV and film producer.

“She gave me a platform for on which I could fly, in my mind it doesn’t matter whether we’re on good terms, whether we’re on bad terms, whether she says something nice about me, whether she say something not nice about me, she will always be the same Ita Kapoor for me who helped me start my career, and because of her I am what I am, so,” he concludes.

Ektaa Kapoor denies speaking ill about Ram Kapoor In a recent conversation with India Today, Ektaa clarified that it was not aimed at the actor but was actually in reference to her upcoming show.

Ektaa cleared the air about the dig at Ram’s weight loss and said, “I am going to take a moment to tell everyone, this was exactly one week before I launched the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo, where the promo itself had a line that the girl is trying on an outfit and she’s a large size and wants to fit into a medium. Again, dealing with body-shaming, self-doubt and self-assurance. This was taken in a completely different direction. The very next video I put up immediately after that was about how we, as women, should start accepting ourselves.”