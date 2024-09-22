EXCLUSIVE: Ranjan Chandel on being replaced as director of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report: I don't want my name…

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra starrer The Sabarmati Report has had a journey of its own, with the release date of the film having been pushed a couple of times, and it also having undergone a director change. While Ranjan Chandel was originally at the helm, he was replaced as the producers wanted some portions of the film to be reshot, and he didn’t align with those changes. Ranjan Chandel on being replaced as director of The Sabarmati Report

Recently, a new poster of the film was released with Chandel’s name having been replaced by Dheeraj Sarna as the director. Ask him about it and he says that he wasn’t informed about the credit change before the new poster release, but he has no qualms about it: “I only took that decision to get out, so I don't want my credit at all now.”

Adding further, Chandel says, “The film might have a huge portion that I shot but since there was a difference in creative vision, I told the makers I don't want my name associated with it as the whole vision of the film wouldn't be mine. I didn't want to take responsibility for it as the film deals with a sensitive subject. But I am happy and in a good space now. I wish the film all the best.”

The Sabarmati Report is set against the background of the Godhra train burning incident that took place on the morning of February 27, 2002, on the Sabarmati Express train.