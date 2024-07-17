Ranjan Chandel confirms stepping out of Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report: I didn't agree with the changes

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra starrer The Sabarmati Report was set to release on August 2, 2024. However, recent reports suggested that the film has gone into reshoot with its director Ranjan Chandel having stepped out of the film. Confirming the same to us, Chandel reveals, "I took this decision on my own to step back from the film.” Ranjan Chandel confirms stepping out of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report

Explaining the reason behind his decision, the director says, “I shot the complete film but then there were few ideas by the makers which were not for reshoot but additions in the film. I didn't agree with those changes as the film deals with a sensitive subject. However the makers wanted them, so I decided to step back from it. There were these creative differences between me and the makers which I didn't agree with, and I couldn't make the film with those changes."

The Sabarmati Report tells the story of the Godhra train burning incident which occurred on the morning of February 27, 2002, on the Sabarmati Express train. A total of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the train near the Godhra railway station in the state of Gujarat. The incident was a result of religious riots, however, the cause of it remains disputed till date.

Chandel adds, "There are reports that the changes are being made after the film went to CBFC for certification and they suggested those changes and thus the film is getting postponed. However, that isn't true at all."