EXCLUSIVE| Ranveer Brar updates on his health post spinal injury: I was bedridden for two weeks

Recently, reports came that celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar had suffered a spine injury, leading him to be out of commission from work for a while. Talking to us, he gives us a health update. “I'm much better now. It was a freak gym accident and there are two cracks in the spinal area. The injury happened three weeks ago; it’s just the news got out three weeks later. So, most of the healing is on track. It was a freak gym accident. There are two cracks in the spinal area and the doctor has said that in six weeks, I should be back on my feet. Now just three weeks of that are left, and in another 12 weeks, I should go back to doing everything that I was doing before.” Ranveer Brar on his spinal injury

The chef-turned-actor last seen in The Buckingham Murders, adds that while he is better now, the initial phase of recovery was daunting for him. He says, “The first two weeks I was bedridden. But then the body started responding, so now I move around with a collar. But it was good vanishing from the world for three weeks and I absolutely enjoyed it. Ishaan had his school holidays and although I couldn't really move much, but still, this is the most time I spent with my family after Covid.”

He adds that thankfully, there were no major work commitments he had during this time that got affected. He is taking care of what he eats particularly now: “When you’re lying down like this, you don't even realize that by the time you get up from the bed, you're five kilos heavier. I am eating a lot of light food as much as possible. Just paya soup for non-veg and a lot of salads in veg. There are certain movements and exercises that are allowed that I can do. I am trying to get a lot of sunlight.”

Ranveer admits he is not used to be the one getting cared for. “I'm not used to it and that becomes very difficult. I have always been that guy who's lived away from family most of the time, who sort of takes care of himself and has his own routine. But when you are sort of dependent, it's not the happiest feeling sometimes. You're dependent and you can't even move. So, that took a little bit of time adjusting. A lot of times we just take these things for granted. We just sort of assume that it should be the same day. The first two weeks also got a bit frustrating because of that,” he says, adding, “I can't wait to get back to cooking.”