Exclusive | Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Hardik Pandya to join AP Dhillon as special guests on his India tour

Come December, and AP Dhillon will be here for his 8-city pan India tour. And we have learnt that these are set to be star-studded affairs. Actors Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt are expected to join him on stage as surprise guests. AP Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh

A source tells us, “AP is curating a showcase that is grand, and wants it all to be unforgettable. His previous tour featured special guests, and this upcoming tour is no less. Engaging discussions with more artists are currently underway. Singers Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Anuv Jain too are being touted to join him, apart from cricketer Hardik Pandya.”

Also read: Did you know the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was cut by Yami Gautam's 22 year old brother Ojas Gautam

In Dubai earlier this year, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Swae Lee had joined AP Dhillon as special guests whereas Malaika Arora and Jazzy B joined him at his India tour last year.

The tour, kicking off on December 5 in Ahmedabad, is speculated to be the largest ever by a homegrown artist this year, attracting over 200,000 concertgoers across major metropolitan areas. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

The tour’s setlist, we learn will span his hits including his latest releases such as Afsos, Without Me and Thodi Si Daaru as well as evergreen anthems like Brown Munde and Excuses.

Apart from the grand arrangements, in response to the recent floods in Punjab, ₹100 from every ticket will go toward relief efforts. The merchandise bought by fans will directly contribute to redevelopment in affected areas.