Deepika Padukone hails ‘chameleon’ Ranveer Singh; Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar impressed by Dhurandhar trailer

The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s next film, Dhurandhar, was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film tells the story of an undercover agent. It’s not just fans; even celebrities were impressed by it, if Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s reactions are anything to go by. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh compares 20-year-old Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun to Dakota Fanning: ‘So precocious’) Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were all praise for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar trailer.

Celebrities react to Dhurandhar trailer

Ranveer posted the action-packed trailer of Dhurandhar on his Instagram, writing, “This time……it’s personal. #DhurandharTrailer Out Now! (Link in bio). In Cinemas 5th December.” His wife, actor Deepika, couldn’t help but gush about his acting skills, commenting, “‘The Chameleon’ is back!!! (fire emojis).”

Priyanka Chopra commented with a “Woah” and a blast emoji, while Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Boom,” with smiling and blast emojis. Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, also left fire emojis in the comments section. Aparshakti Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, Mouni Roy and other celebrities also commented about how impressed they are with the trailer.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. While Ranveer’s character name hasn’t been revealed yet, he plays a RAW agent if the trailer is anything to go by. Sanjay plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, Madhavan plays Intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal, and Arjun is Major Iqbal ISI. The film was officially launched in 2024 and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5 this year.

Talking about the film at the trailer launch, Ranveer said, “It is an insane trailer. I’m proud to be part of this movie. I’m happy to be part of something where we are trying to push for something more, take our cinema to the world, it is India’s moment on the world stage, and we want to be at the centre of it, and represent Indian cinema on the global stage.”