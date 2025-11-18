Priyanka Chopra's ‘healing days’ in Goa before Varanasi event were replete with stunning views, carrom games. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has had a packed schedule since her return to India from the US. The actor spent a few days in Goa before heading to Hyderabad for the grand Varanasi GlobeTrotter event. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snapshots of what appears to be a relaxing vacation. Take a look. Priyanka Chopra soaked in the sun and made the most of her time in Goa.

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘healing days’ in Goa

Priyanka’s pictures show her spending ample time at the palatial Goan property of Hyderabadi socialites Pinky Reddy and GV Sanjay Reddy, Palacio Aguada. She also shared a glimpse of the private beach attached to the property. Some other pictures show her soaking in the sun by the beach, collecting shells and playing carrom.

Sharing pictures of her Goan vacation, Priyanka wrote, “A few healing days in one of my most favorite cities in the world. Goa is exceptional in every way. From its hospitality, to its people, to the food and the kindness in its very culture. She can be whatever you need her to be.” She also added, “To playing carrom with friends. Lost many times, clearly need more practice.”

Priyanka also revealed that apart from Palacio Aguada, she also stayed at Pousada By The Beach, Taj Holiday Village Resort and The Second House. She ended the note with, “It just wasn’t enough time. visit when you can.”

Return to Indian cinema

After films like Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal in 2014-16, the only Indian films Priyanka has acted in is The Sky Is Pink (2019). The actor is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, launched in Hyderabad on Saturday, will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. The actor also has The Bluff and Judgement Day lined up for release in Hollywood.