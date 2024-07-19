EXCLUSIVE| Renee Dhyani on tying the knot with Karan Parashar: He is the calm to my storm

Renee Dhyani, last seen in the web show Ratri Ke Yatri, married banker Karan Parashar on July 11. Calling it a “beautiful day”, Dhyani shares “It was an unexplainable feeling for the both of us. Aisa lag hi nahi raha tha ki shaadi hain. Our families were enjoying it so much. I had palpitations, there was wedding anxiety, and I think it happens with every bride.” “I never thought ki main kabhi kisi cheez ko itna seriously lungi,” she expresses, adding, “I was fine later on as he ( Parashar) was there with me. I kept calling him and expressing if anything was going on. I even called a few of my other married friends who told me it was normal to feel anxious right before the wedding.” Renee Dhyani and Karan Parashar

Mentioning that Parashar is the perfect mate for her, Dhyani says she always wanted to be with someone who completes her. “I knew he was the one. Main bahut hi chulbuli hu, he is the calm to my storm. I wanted someone who is composed and mature and can take care of my tantrums at the same time,” the actor shares.

Talking about the wedding ceremony, Dhyani reveals it was an intimate and a private event. “We thought of a destination wedding earlier, but keeping our parents’ health in mind, we felt that it was best that we do it in our hometown Noida. Although, I will do a small gathering or after party of sorts in Mumbai for all my industry friends later.”

The actor tells us that even though it was an “arranged marriage setup”, they got to know each other and fell in love in less than two months. She says, “We took 6 months between meeting each other and then finally getting married. We started talking in December last year and within 45 days in February, we were sure about each other,” adding, “’Main tumhaare aur tum mere liye bane ho’ types hogaye the hum. It was not a very quick decision but we sensed our feelings gradually.”

The actor is currently on her honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia. “I am a nature girl, I wanted something of that sort for my honeymoon. He is a banker and had just seven days off from his office so we could only make this trip for such a short period,” the 33-year-old ends.