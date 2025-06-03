Exclusive| Shankar Mahadevan on IPL 2025 closing ceremony: ‘I feel truly humbled to pay tribute to our Armed Forces’

As the sun sets over Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium tonight, the crescendo of the Indian Premier League's 18th season will be marked not just by cricketing fervor but by a poignant musical homage. Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, accompanied by his sons Siddharth and Shivam, is set to deliver a stirring tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the IPL 2025 closing ceremony. HT Image

The 58-year-old singer part of the popular music composing trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy , reflects on this opportunity with profound humility. Speaking to us exclusively over the phone, he shares: "Of course, cricket is such a big sport here, and to be chosen to perform at the closing ceremony is really gratifying. I am humbled at this opportunity, and since I will be performing with both my sons, it makes it even more special."

The performance holds deeper significance as it honors the valor of the armed forces, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor—a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen .

"But what's even more humbling is the fact that this performance is dedicated to our armed forces. I have always believed that music is probably the best way to convey gratitude, and to be chosen to deliver this message is one of the most special moments in my career," Shankar expresses.

The IPL 2025 final, featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), promises to be historic, as both teams vie for their maiden title. The closing ceremony, commencing at 6:00 PM IST, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website .

In a nation where cricket and patriotism intertwine, Mahadevan's tribute stands as a testament to the unifying power of music and the enduring spirit of India's heroes.