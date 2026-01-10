Exclusive: Singer Prakriti Kakar, Vinay Anand to tie the knot at Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Singer Prakriti Kakar, known for songs like Hawa Hawa (Mubarakan) and most recently for her opening act at Akon's Bengaluru concert with twin sister Sukriti, has kicked off her two week long wedding celebrations. Speaking to us about the wedding she says, "The wedding is at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, which will be an intimate ceremony. That will be followed by celebrations in Delhi. There will also be a big reception in Mumbai where everyone who has been part of my journey and industry colleagues will join in. It's going to be two weeks of fun." Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand

Speaking of how they decided on the location she says, "Last year on New Year's Vinay and I happened to visit Udaipur and it was quite clear we would love to get married in a fort or palace in Rajasthan. It was my childhood fantasy. Convincing our parents was a bit of a task but we were very sure about our plan."

Speaking about her prep for the D-day that is just 10 days away, she says, "I'm the most decisive girl when it comes to jewellery and outfits but somehow there had been a lot of back and forth with my wedding looks. Its all done now, I've finalised my lehenga and fittings are done so im in a much better place but overall its been a lot of fun. I've styled most of Vinay's looks and he's the most chilled out groom to be, I wish I could be like him."

The celebrations kick started with a surprise bachelorette at a villa overlooking Lake Pawna, "My sisters Sukriti and Akriti, along with my girl friends, 12 of us headed to a beautiful villa near the lake. We had different types of games, art activities, T-shirts, balloons and everything was customised with my photos on them. My sisters are the best maids of honour one could have."