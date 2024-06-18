EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s haldi ceremony on June 20; to be an intimate affair

After much speculation, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot on June 23. And looks like the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Monday night, Sonakshi shared several pictures on Instagram from what seems like a bachelorette party, with her girl gang including bestie Huma Qureshi and Zaheer’s sister Sanam. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

And now we have learnt that the couple will host their haldi ceremony on June 20. “The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue,” a source tells us, adding that both Sonakshi and Zaheer want to keep things very intimate for all their wedding functions.

“Since the day they started planning their wedding, they were sure about having their close-knit circle around for their festivities, and end the celebrations with a huge party. Of course they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big,” the source adds.

A little birdie also tells us that the bride-to-be is not going the conventional route and wanted a particular decor for her haldi ceremony. Sharing details, the insider says, “She wants to keep the ambience very minimalist, and she has suggested certain decor ideas to the planners. Sonakshi is not going for a typical yellow and pink themed haldi, but it will be something different from what we usually see in such ceremonies as she wanted to avoid mainstream decoration.”