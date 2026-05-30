Exclusive | Suparn S Varma reveals if he’s directing Shiva Trilogy; Amish Tripathi says: ‘When a film does emerge…’

After author Amish Tripathi shut down buzz of actor Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva in a film adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha , rumours of another project on the bestselling novel began doing the rounds. Reports claimed that filmmaker Suparn S Varma, who directed Yaami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq (2025), has been doing research on the project since the last two years. But when we reached out to him, the director clarified that he is not a part of any new film being made on the topic. “No, I wish I was. I would love to be, but no,” shares Suparn.

Talking about the web series on the Shiva trilogy, announced back in 2022, which he was working on before, the director says, “No, I had worked on the book, Roy Price (US producer and former Amazon executive) had taken the rights and I spent two years working on the project, doing research. It is one of my favorite books and one of my most beloved projects which I have worked on. But it didn't transpire then. I think the rights have gone back to Amish.”

We also reached out to the author in question. Amish clearly states, “The news of any movie deal being signed for the Shiva Trilogy is not true at all. The film and series rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet.” He further explains, “Lots of deals have happened earlier. But nothing has got made as yet. The film rights for all my books are back with me. I am sure they will get made into movies at the time when Lord Shiva and the Mother Goddess will it. Not earlier, not later. The Shiva Trilogy and the Ram Chandra Series continue to do well and are still in the bestseller lists.”