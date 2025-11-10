Farhan Akhtar found Naseeruddin Shah’s criticism for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag distasteful: ‘I would've picked the phone…'

Back in 2013, Naseeruddin Shah had stirred controversy with his blunt take on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Farhan’s performance as Milkha Singh. In an interview, he had said said: “I don’t care about Farhan Akhtar, and I don’t watch his films,” before going on to call the film “a completely fake” portrayal of the Olympian’s life.

“I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara . He knows me ever since I was a child. He is a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn’t like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that,” Farhan said.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has once again doubled down on his views about Naseeruddin Shah ’s decade-old criticism of his performance in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag . Speaking in a recent interview with India TV, the 51-year old revisited the comments Naseeruddin made in 2013, calling them “distasteful” and expressed disappointment that someone he had known since childhood had chosen to publicly dismiss his work.

“Farhan has no doubt worked very hard but building up muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting. At least he should have tried to look like Milkha. Milkha is mighty pleased by him and he imagines that this was his life, he imagines he looked like that. Doesn’t he have photographs of himself from the 1960s Olympics?” Naseeruddin had said back then.

Fast forward to 2025 and Farhan, in the interview also said that had the situation been reversed, he would have preferred to address it personally.

“I would have picked up a phone and told the person to come home. I have watched your film and I found these points lacking, and if you’re passionate for acting, then you should work on these things. This is a way of communicating. But to go in the press and say this… I found that distasteful. Other than that, if he didn’t like it, it is his opinion, and I can’t change that — he is entitled to it,” Farhan said.

While the old comments have resurfaced in light of Farhan’s latest response, the actor appears unfazed by the renewed attention. With his focus now on 120 Bahadur — a Razneesh Ghai directorial based on the Battle of Rezang La — Farhan steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh. The war drama, set to release on November 21, recounts the valour of 120 soldiers who fought against overwhelming odds during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.