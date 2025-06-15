Happy Father's Day: A unique binge list to get you and your pops in the feels today!

There'll be the gifts and the cards and the first-attempts at a complicated recipe, you know your dad is going to (try his best to) love. But nothing beats some good one-on-one quality time. That too on a Sunday afternoon after all that morning chaos! And we have just the list sorted for you and the man of the day (but really, everyday)! Jerry Maguire to Finding Nemo: Father's Day tearjerkers for you and pops to binge watch!

Kramer vs Kramer (1979)

Ted, a work-focused and emotionally distant man, forms a deep connection with his son Billy after his wife, Joanna, suddenly leaves them. But their new life is disrupted when Joanna comes back, seeking full custody of Billy. But will he let go that easy?

Jerry Maguire (1996)

After being fired for speaking out against the questionable ethics in his industry, sports agent Jerry Maguire sets out to start his own agency. However, he struggles to rebuild and is only able to secure a single client. Who helps? The woman dreamily in love with his aura, and her little know-it-all boy.

About a Boy (2002)

Will, who initially joins single parent meetings to attract women, unexpectedly befriends Marcus, a lonely and troubled 12-year-old. Through their growing friendship, Will begins to mature and take responsibility, while supporting Marcus with his schoolwork and personal struggles. Sometimes, kids teach adults way more than the other way round.

Finding Nemo (2003)

When his son is captured from the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, Marlin, a timid clownfish, teams up with a forgetful companion and sets off on a daring adventure to rescue him. If you remember the plot by heart, the nostalgia will still have your eyes seating pretty good.

Gifted (2017)

Frank, a single man raising his exceptionally gifted niece Mary, finds himself in a custody battle with his mother, Evelyn. Determined to have Mary finish her late daughter's unfinished work, Evelyn is willing to go to great lengths to take control of Mary's future. But Mary's heart and gut knows who's right for her — as does Frank.

PSA: Keep the tissues ready, for ALL of these films. And while you're at it, we wish you and your pops, a very Happy Father's Day!