First K-pop group with North Koreans, 1Verse, grateful for their desi fans: ‘To all our fans in India…’

Making history as the first K-pop group to feature North Korean defectors, 1Verse (pronouncedUniverse) is set to embark on its inaugural US tour titled SHATTERED. The five-member boy band drew international attention for its unconventional line-up, featuring Yu Hyuk and Kim Seok from North Korea, Aito from Japan, and Nathan and Kenny from the US. 1Verse: Seok, Nathan, Kenny, Aito The group debuted in July 2025 and released their first track of 2026, WABIF (Wide Awake Before I Fall), on January 21. While one North Korean member, Yu Hyuk, is currently on hiatus, the tour marks a profound milestone for Kim Seok, 25. Once a secret listener of K-pop through smuggled USBs in North Korea, Seok will now travel the world as a star in the very industry he once admired from afar.

In conversation with HT City, Seok spoke about the challenges of defecting at a young age. “A lot of things are different in South Korea. I struggle mainly with the language — not just the pronunciation, but even the words are different,” he said. “And the way they do things also… the first time I went to an ATM and my card got stuck, I had no idea what to do. Everything was new, and I kept asking myself, ‘How do I live in this new world?’ There’s a misconception about South Korea, from where I come from. Yes, there’s a roof over my head, and I’m earning, but I had to start from scratch,” he said. But finding support amongst his bandmates was the silver lining, he shared.