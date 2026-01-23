First K-pop group with North Koreans, 1Verse, grateful for their desi fans: ‘To all our fans in India…’
South Korean pop defines what’s trending today, and for the first time, it’s welcoming a North Korean member into its ranks. Take a look
Making history as the first K-pop group to feature North Korean defectors, 1Verse (pronouncedUniverse) is set to embark on its inaugural US tour titled SHATTERED. The five-member boy band drew international attention for its unconventional line-up, featuring Yu Hyuk and Kim Seok from North Korea, Aito from Japan, and Nathan and Kenny from the US.
The group debuted in July 2025 and released their first track of 2026, WABIF (Wide Awake Before I Fall), on January 21. While one North Korean member, Yu Hyuk, is currently on hiatus, the tour marks a profound milestone for Kim Seok, 25. Once a secret listener of K-pop through smuggled USBs in North Korea, Seok will now travel the world as a star in the very industry he once admired from afar.
In conversation with HT City, Seok spoke about the challenges of defecting at a young age. “A lot of things are different in South Korea. I struggle mainly with the language — not just the pronunciation, but even the words are different,” he said. “And the way they do things also… the first time I went to an ATM and my card got stuck, I had no idea what to do. Everything was new, and I kept asking myself, ‘How do I live in this new world?’ There’s a misconception about South Korea, from where I come from. Yes, there’s a roof over my head, and I’m earning, but I had to start from scratch,” he said. But finding support amongst his bandmates was the silver lining, he shared.
Excited to embark on their first tour, the group was also pleasantly surprised to learn about their growing fan base (5STARZ) in India. Sharing a heartfelt message with their Indian fans, the members said, “It’s unbelievable that our music has reached so far. To all our fans in India, we are grateful for your support and so glad that so many of you resonate with our music. We’ll be there whenever you want us!” The first show will happen in Seattle, North America.
