For Mandira, Diwali is all about family and feeling gratitude

This festive season, actor-host Mandira Bedi says she is in a “constant state of gratitude.” “I love what I do. I also believe the more grateful you are, the more room there is for blessings,” she tells us. Mandira Bedi(Kaustuv R Dutta)

Growing up in a Sikh household meant Diwali was a simple affair. However, Mandira recalls that her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal loved celebrating Diwali in a big way. “Even in our small flat, we would put lights around our windows. Over the years, Diwali became my thing too,” she says.

Mandira Bedi on Diwali celebrations(Kaustuv R Dutta)

While the actor admits that festivities have been muted since Raj's death in 2021, she shares that “last year the lights came out”. “Five days before Diwali, (daughter) Tara likes to place candles all over — it makes it special and so festive,” Mandira shares.

This year, right before Diwali, the 52-year-old is taking her parents and kids for a holiday to the Maldives but plans to return in time for the festivities. “My kids and I want to be home for Diwali as it is a festival to be celebrated at home with the family.”

Mandira Bedi's Diwali plans(Kaustuv R Dutta)

Although she doesn’t attend many Diwali parties, the actor plans to host a card party for some friends this year. “I’ve got great beginner’s luck. After I win the first few rounds, I want to give the money back to the ones who lost, but then they don’t want to play anymore,” she ends with a laugh.