Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary: We celebrate you a little bit more today

Mandira looks back

Mandira took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note while remembering her husband Raj on his birth anniversary. She shared a montage video of her photographs with Raj.

“Happy Birthday Raji.. it’s been more than 3 years since you left us. (broken heart emoji) and we think of you and miss you every day.. But on your birthday, we think of you a little bit more and celebrate you a little bit more,” she wrote with the video.

Mandira added, “And the MANY things that made up the wonderful you, that you were (heart emoji): your selflessness, your contagious energy, your kindness, your booming voice, your big, huge, loving Heart.. (heart emojis) We think of you fondly and miss you sorely as we celebrate you today on the day that you were born”.

Recently, in an interview, she confessed that she will grieve for him for the rest of her life. “There are moments when we remember him because of a song. I’ve done the therapy I’ve needed to, there are times I still do it. As human beings, we are always a work in progress… What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down… I started working two months after it happened… I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children,” she said in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Know more about Raj

Raj was a filmmaker who directed several films including Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Raj and Mandira tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their first child - son Vir - in 2011. In 2020, they adopted their second child, four-year-old daughter Tara. Following a heart attack, he died on June 30, 2021.