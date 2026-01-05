Foxes, time travel, and body swaps: The best K-dramas to binge on in January 2026

January 2026 is kicking off a massive year for K-drama fans, with a diverse slate of premieres ranging from high-stakes legal thrillers to fantasy romances. The month is packed with star-studded projects, and here are some you should definitely binge on when you want to take a break from your ambitious resolutions Best K-dramas to watch in 2026

The Judge Returns Leading the pack is The Judge Returns, which premiered on January 2. Marking the return of Ji Sung to the legal genre, the story follows Lee Han-young, a judge who is killed after defying his corrupt superiors to sentence a conglomerate chairman. However, he is given a second chance at life when he regains consciousness ten years in the past.

Retaining all his memories of the future, he embarks on a mission to punish the wrongdoers and change his fate. The series also stars Won Jin-ah as a determined prosecutor and Park Hee-soon as a formidable rival judge.