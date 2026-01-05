Foxes, time travel, and body swaps: The best K-dramas to binge on in January 2026
If there is one thing January 2026 isn't, it’s predictable, because the upcoming K-drama releases this month are a wild ride through genres. Take a look
January 2026 is kicking off a massive year for K-drama fans, with a diverse slate of premieres ranging from high-stakes legal thrillers to fantasy romances. The month is packed with star-studded projects, and here are some you should definitely binge on when you want to take a break from your ambitious resolutions
The Judge Returns
Leading the pack is The Judge Returns, which premiered on January 2. Marking the return of Ji Sung to the legal genre, the story follows Lee Han-young, a judge who is killed after defying his corrupt superiors to sentence a conglomerate chairman. However, he is given a second chance at life when he regains consciousness ten years in the past.
Retaining all his memories of the future, he embarks on a mission to punish the wrongdoers and change his fate. The series also stars Won Jin-ah as a determined prosecutor and Park Hee-soon as a formidable rival judge.
To My Beloved Thief
Premiering on January 3, To My Beloved Thief is a grand romantic saga set in the Joseon era. Nam Ji-hyun stars as Hong Eun-jo, a doctor who moonlights as a righteous thief to help the poor. Her life becomes entangled with Prince Yi Yeol, played by Moon Sang-min, a royal with a passion for criminal investigations.
The plot takes a supernatural turn when the two accidentally swap bodies, forcing them to protect each other’s secrets while navigating their respective worlds.
Spring Fever
For those seeking a healing romance, Spring Fever debuted on January 5. Based on a popular web novel, the story follows Yoon Bom, played by Lee Joo-bin, a teacher who moves to a quiet countryside village after a painful experience in Seoul. There she meets Seon Jae-gyu, played by Ahn Bo-hyun, a man who initially appears rough and intimidating but possesses a heart of gold.
The drama focuses on their slow-burning chemistry and the process of warming each other's frozen hearts.
Can This Love Be Translated?
One of the most anticipated global releases, Can This Love Be Translated?, arrives on January 16. Written by the famous Hong Sisters, the romantic comedy stars Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter who is assigned to work with a world-renowned actress, played by Go Youn-jung.
Despite his ability to speak several languages, the two frequently misinterpret each other's emotional cues. The series was filmed in various international locations, including Canada, Italy, and Japan, adding a scenic scale to the central love story.
No Tail to Tell
Also premiering on January 16 is the fantasy romance No Tail to Tell. Kim Hye-yoon takes on the role of a quirky, centuries-old gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who, unlike traditional myths, has absolutely no desire to become human. She revels in her immortality and the pleasures of the modern world until a fateful accident involving a narcissistic star soccer player, played by Lomon, transforms her into an ordinary human.
The series follows her chaotic struggle to navigate human emotions and responsibilities for the first time.
Which one will you be bingeing on this month?