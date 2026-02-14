Fresh threats to Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty: Industry reacts to mafia scare in Bollywood; 'We aren’t in 1990s anymore'

In the past week alone, several Bollywood celebs have reported extortion threats and targeted attacks. These incidents have revived fears of underworld-style intimidation reminiscent of the 1990s and 2000s. Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh received a ransom threat via a voice note on Tuesday. On Friday, an alleged fresh threat warned of targeting the actor’s staff and also named filmmaker Rohit Shetty. This comes on the heels of shots being fired outside Rohit’s Mumbai house on Feb 1, after which security was stepped up. A source close to the filmmaker clarifies to us that Rohit’s staff has not been threatened in the new voice note.

As per India Today, the person in the audio identified himself as Harry Boxer, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The voice note reportedly stated, “We have details of every manager and every person who works with you... We won’t say anything to you directly. We will start targeting the people who work under you. We will kill your entire staff.” The authenticity of the new audio threat is being investigated by the Mumbai Police, reported India TV.

On Wednesday, actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, also received a threatening email, police said. The sender claimed links to the Bishnoi gang. Crime Branch officials have registered a case and are tracing the message’s origin. Mumbai Police has reportedly indicated that more celebrities may have received threats, but action can only be taken if complaints are filed.