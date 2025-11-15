From blocking him after a DM to now-fiancé: Vindhya Tiwari is set to marry Ashish in a grand Jodhpur wedding on Nov 25

Ahead of her wedding in Jodhpur on November 25, actor Vindhya Tiwari is kickstarting the celebrations with a function in her hometown, Varanasi, on Sunday. The Sasural Simar Ka (2016) and Naagiin-2 actor is tying the knot with techie-producer Ashish Lohra.

Wedding plan Vindhya reached her hometown on Friday and is looking forward to the eventful days ahead. “Since the entire wedding will be held in Jodhpur over three days, we are organising a pre-wedding party in Varanasi, as many of our relatives and friends will not be able to attend there. Ashish is not joining on Sunday, but he has been here twice with his family,” she says.

From Varanasi, she will go to Mumbai and then to Jaipur. “We are holding the tilak function at Ashish’s residence on November 23, then mehndi and all on the next day, followed by a day-evening wedding on the 25th and the reception dinner on the same day. We are thinking of a function in Mumbai and will then leave for our honeymoon in Maldives.”

Love blossomed Talking about how she met Ashish and her love blossomed, she says, “I first met him last year in January at a function. Our vibes connected, and we followed each other on Instagram. One day, he DMed me to catch up over drinks, and I got angry and blocked him. In April, I got a very sweet message from him on my Facebook, and the way he clarified things touched me deeply. I unblocked him, we met, and everything fell into sync.”

She recalls Ashish driving from Jodhpur to Mumbai to meet her. “After such a long drive, we would meet, and the freshness and spirit I saw in him brought us closer.”

He made Vindhya’s personal website. “He saw all my work and made an amazing website for me. I was shocked, and honestly, only someone in love can do this for you. I started realising that this guy was sent by Hanumanji for me, and I felt the vibes and peace with him. He coined a phrase for me: ‘Vindhya Tiwari kya baat hai tumhari’, which is very special.”

After doing engineering from Jodhpur, he completed his masters from the University of California. He has worked with companies like EY, Fox Network, SpiceTech, and SonyLiv, after which he co-founded an LA-based production company.

Back to work in a fortnight Last seen in Exit (2023) and The Networker this year, Vindhya will be resuming shooting soon after returning from her honeymoon.

“I will be shooting for my next film, Unknown Minds, from December 10 in Bhopal, exactly a fortnight after my wedding. I am trying to push the shoot by 5-7 days. We have already shot and released the poster and will start shooting for the film in one go,” says The Conversion (2023) actor

And, are they planning to do something together?

“We are not working together on something currently, but maybe we will do something or produce, let's see! He is currently working on a docu-series and a reality show. Mainly, he is from a tech background and worked in the US for many years before shifting to India during the pandemic,” she adds.