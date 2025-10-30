From Hero to Escape: Enrique Iglesias stuns Mumbai with his greatest hits on India return after 2012

For fans who grew up with his music, this was a night built on nostalgia and singalongs. Enrique rolled through a slew of his biggest hits — Bailamos , Escape , Hero , and Be With You — each met with thunderous applause. The crowd sang every lyric as if no time had passed, and when he paused midway through Hero , they took over entirely. A smiling Enrique folded his hands, said Namaste, and let the audience carry the chorus.

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias ’ return to India this week felt like a long-awaited reunion — a little older, a little rougher around the edges, but still effortlessly charming. The Spanish pop superstar took the stage at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds for two sold-out nights on October 29 and 30 as part of his global tour, marking his first performance in the country since 2012.

Adding to the fun, he slipped in a playful Indian touch — teasing the intro of Panjabi MC’s global hit Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi before segueing into his next number.

That said, it wasn’t Enrique at his most flawless. His vocals occasionally wavered, the smooth tone that once defined his performances sometimes sounding stretched. But it hardly mattered. For the little over an hour that he was on stage, his charisma and warmth kept the audience hooked.

Midway through, Enrique reminisced about his first trip to India in 2004, earning loud cheers from fans who had followed his journey ever since. That sense of shared memory carried through the evening — this wasn’t just a concert, it was a celebration of everything his music meant to a generation.