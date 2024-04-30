From Rajkummar Rao's chin to Esha Deol's lips: Recent incidences when actors got caught in cosmetic surgery rumours

Going under the knife is no big deal for celebrities, and of late, several Bollywood actors have come in the spotlight for their alleged cosmetic surgeries. While some gave it back to trolls and shut them down, others chose to stay mum. Here’s a quick lowdown: Rajkummar Rao and Ayesha Takia's cosmetic surgery

1. Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia's cosmetic surgery

It was after a long time that Wanted (2009) actor Ayesha Takia made a public appearance, and was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. Soon after the pictures went viral, the comment section on her Instagram page was flooded with remarks ranging from discussing her altered face to calling her out for extreme cosmetic surgeries. Shutting down the trolls, the actor posted a cryptic note addressing the negativity, and stated, “You can’t control how people receive your energy. Just continue doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.”

2. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's cosmetic surgery

The actor’s brief appearance at singer Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concert in Mumbai was all it took for paps and his fans to speculate and conclude that he has gone under the knife and got something done to his chin. Several pictures did the rounds on social media comparing his present facial features to how he looked earlier. Addressing the trolling, he told us, “I found this debate very funny. I also looked at that particular image, and it looks too clean to be true. I don’t have that kind of flawless skin. It felt touched up. I suddenly started looking like a K Pop star. Eight-nine years back, after Kai Po Che!, I went to a dermatologist for the first time, and she said ‘your face is imbalanced’, and it was true, my chin was slightly low. I used a little bit of filler and I actually felt the difference and I felt more confident.”

3. Esha Deol

Esha Deol's cosmetic surgery

Last week, a video featuring actor Esha Deol and her sister Ahana, campaigning for their mother Hema Malini in Mathura was shared online. Amid all other things, the clip garnered reactions focusing on Esha’s plump lips, prompting the speculation that she has got lip filler done. Despite the attention on her different appearance, the actor remained active on social media and continued with the campaign. She was also spotted at Heeramandi screening on Wednesday, and once again, on all the pap photos and videos, the comments only talked about her fuller lips. She has yet to respond to the rumours.

4. Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar's cosmetic surgery

In a playful makeup video posted on Instagram a week ago, sisters Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha were seen applying lipstick together. The post captioned, “Me and my best friend”, however, got attention for all the wrong reasons, and received its share of critical comments with many suggesting that the siblings had undergone cosmetic procedures. Samiksha stood up to the trolls and gave befitting replies to everyone in the comments section. Reacting to a user who wrote, “This is what happens we have the same surgeon, we can’t differentiate both of them,” Samiksha hit back by saying, “Or same parents? Maybe?” On another user’s comment, “Life in plastic it’s so fantastic,” Samiksha responded, “What plastic?”