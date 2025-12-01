From Ranveer Singh to Anil Kapoor: King Kohli's record 52nd century unites cricket and Bollywood in celebration

Kohli’s masterclass innings of 135 runs off 120 balls drew congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars, cricketers, family members, and fans across social media, celebrating him as the first batsman in history to score 52 centuries across all formats (Test, ODI, and T20).

Sunday delivered a treat for cricket fans as Team India, powered by Virat Kohli 's record-setting 52nd ODI century and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, clinched the opening match against South Africa in Ranchi.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram, posting a photo of Virat with the caption: “Sometimes a King has to remind you why he is a king.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor posted a photo with the simple caption: “Kohliiiii,” while Rajkummar Rao shared a hit photo writing: “King Kohli #champion.” Actor Pulkit Samrat declared him the “Greatest ever of ODIs,” and Anil Kapoor also paid an Instagram tribute to the cricketer.

Kohli’s elder brother, Vikas Kohli, proudly posted: “Well well well 💪💪,” while his sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, posted several photos capturing special moments from the ODI, where he hit 11 fours and six sixes.

After Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 Test centuries, cricketers also flooded social media with praise. Suresh Raina posted Kohli’s photo, and Yuzvendra Chahal wrote: “All bow to the King. Well played and very deserving 52nd century.”

Weighing in on the GOAT debate, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar referenced high praise from an unexpected quarter.

“I just heard that Ricky Ponting said that he’s the best that he’s seen in one-day cricket,” Gavaskar revealed during the telecast. “So, I mean, when somebody, an Australian captain...it is rare, very rare to get praise from an Australian. Very, very difficult. So, if an Australian says that he was the best, then I don’t think there is any argument for that,” he said.

India won the match by 17 runs.