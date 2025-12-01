Search Search
Monday, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Virat Kohli refuses to join victory celebrations despite repeated calls; Gambhir–Rohit chat spills into team hotel

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 12:18 pm IST

Virat Kohli starred in India's 17-run win against South Africa in the Ranchi ODI series opener

Putting behind the humiliation of a second Test series whitewash at home in 12 months, India made an impressive start to the three-match ODI series against South Africa, securing a 17-run win in the opener at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. Virat Kohli led the way with his 52nd ODI century before Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana combined to restrict the visitors to 332.

India beat South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi on Sunday
India beat South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi on Sunday

After the match, as the team returned to their hotel, stand-in skipper KL Rahul, leading in Shubman Gill’s absence due to injury, was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the win, in a video that soon went viral on social media.

Kohli, who was named Player of the Match, entered the lobby while the celebration was underway and saw Rahul cutting the cake. However, he refused to stop and join the festivities. Despite repeated calls, he walked straight past the gathering and headed directly towards the elevator.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli was consulted before retirement U-turn question; broadcaster proceeded only after taking his permission

Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former captain Rohit Sharma were seen having another deep conversation in the lobby area, as they stood behind Rahul. Earlier, the two were seen in a long, animated discussion in the dressing room moments after India's win in the first ODI, which was joined by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

All well between Kohli-Rohit and Gambhir?

The two clips, along with another showing Kohli appearing to ignore Gambhir in the dressing room, surfaced amid reports suggesting that all is not well within the ODI setup.

India have won two of their last four ODI matches, with either Kohli or Rohit earning the Player of the Match award. In Australia, Rohit scored 73 and 121 to claim the Player of the Series, and followed it up with a 57 in Ranchi. Kohli, meanwhile, bounced back from successive ducks to scores of 74 and 135 in the last two games.

However, a Dainik Jagran report claimed that while the atmosphere in the T20I and Test setups remains stable, the same cannot be said about the ODI dressing room. According to the report, Gambhir no longer shares the same equation with the two senior batters as he once did.

“The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam - venues for the second and third ODIs,” Jagran quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The report also added that the relationship between Kohli and Rohit and the selectors has become tense, something that was evident during the Australia tour in October.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli refuses to join victory celebrations despite repeated calls; Gambhir–Rohit chat spills into team hotel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On