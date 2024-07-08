From the streets of Ballimaaraan to a stage in Bengaluru

A year after their last performance in Bengaluru, Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaaraan returned to the city for a musical evening. Piyush Mishra performed to a housefull crowd in Bengaluru

Speaking about their latest performance, Mishra feels that he and the band have upped their game. “I performed in the city with my band twice before, the last time being 2023, but the band wasn’t as mature then. This year we are a 14-piece band and have come back stronger,” he tells us.

Having played here multiple times, what does Mishra think of the audience in the Garden City? “It’s a very beautiful and vibrant city. Log bade zabardast aur passionate hai aur weather bhi badhiya hai. Sab badhiya hai except for traffic! Otherwise, it’s a very welcoming city.”

The concert, organised by Fever FM, saw Mishra perform his hit songs as well as some lesser-known tracks such as Hamlet. Known for his interactive concerts, Mishra enthralled the crowd with his quirky commentary in between the songs. Anil Machado, station head at Fever FM says, “It was a full house and the crowd loved every bit of the concert. We love curating concerts featuring artistes whose concerts are truly thought-provoking and art in a manner. This is what Bengaluru has missed out on for years.”

Mishra started Ballimaaran – The Piyush Mishra Project in 2016 as a musical homage to Urdu poetry. Ask about the inspiration for the band’s name and he reveals, “I wanted to showcase Delhi in all my work because for the last 20 years, I’ve done all my work there. What better way to pay tribute to the city than a street where Ghalib was raised?”

Known for including like Aarambh (Gulaal, 2009) and Ik Bagal (Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012), Mishra believes that writing comes from within and no kind of formula can help you write. “As long as you are aware of what is happening around you and it comes from within, you can write. I believe in writing on the socio-political issues that take place around us. Apart from that there is a spirituality angle that I take in my music and poetry because I believe in God,” he says, adding, “Mai maanta hoon ki gaane kisiko khauf na de sake aur aam log bhi yeh shad apne zubaan pe bol sake. Mere jaise bande ke aawaz mein log sun rahe hai, woh bohot badi baat hai.”

What are some of the poets that Mishra is inspired by? “There are a lot. In terms of lyrics I look up to Gulzaar sahab, Shailendra, Majrooh Sultanpuri etc. For writers and poets, there’s Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, Majaz, Firaq Gorakhpuri, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Suryakanth Tripathi, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and so many more. These are all very big writers and I have read them when I was young and in college. Kisi se bhi khauf nahi rakha aur phir jaake khud likhne ka bal aaya,” he tells us.

As a multi-faceted artiste – Mishra’s talents range from acting and writing to making music, both in films and theatre – the 61-year-old says he doesn’t want to stop any time soon. “I take up every opportunity that comes my way and until I’m alive, I’ll keep working. I don’t prefer any one kind of art, if I’m performing tonight I’ll be focused on that and within three days when I’ll be on set, ready to act, I’ll focus on that,” he signs off.