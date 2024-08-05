G2: Emraan Hashmi, Adivi Sesh to shoot elaborate action sequence in Europe | Exclusive

Actor Adivi Sesh’s 2018 Telugu hit Goodachari catapulted him to fame, and as it celebrates its sixth anniversary, the excitement builds for its highly anticipated sequel, G2, which also stars Emraan Hashmi. We have exclusively learnt that the makers are gearing up for an extensive month-long shooting schedule in Europe. Emraan Hashmi and Adivi Sesh in a still from G2.

The film’s team, including Sesh, who reprises his role as Agent Gopi, will head to Poland and Hungary in September for an elaborate sequence of suspense and action. “The exact dates for the shoot have yet to be confirmed,” a source tells us.

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, G2 has already completed 40 percent of its shooting. “The film’s first looks suggest a high level of international production, and unlike Goodachari, which was filmed exclusively in India, G2 will have its scenes shot across multiple countries including India, Poland, France, Hungary, and Abu Dhabi,” the source informs.

When we reach out to Sesh to confirm the shoot schedule, he shares, “The stakes are 1000 percent higher” since he is returning to the Hindi audience after almost two years following the release of his 2022 film Major, which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Discussing the script for G2, Sesh adds, “I think there was a lot of nervousness when we were writing the script, but the day we locked the script, we knew we were sitting on gold. We wrote about 20-30 versions. I think the challenge with G2 is that you don’t want to repeat what the first part did, but you also want people to connect with the first part.