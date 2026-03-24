Game On, Mumbai: Inside the city’s Messi obsession with a one of a kind display

Fans of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in Mumbai have a rare treat in store, with The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True opening on Friday at Century Mills. The immersive exhibition, which runs until April 19, is designed as a structured walkthrough across nine rooms, each capturing a defining moment in the legend’s journey.

From there, The Rise of Messi charts his breakthrough years at Barcelona and his emergence on the global stage, followed by Triumphs and Frustrations, which balances his club success with international setbacks.

The experience begins with Live the Dream, offering a glimpse of Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. The walkthrough then moves into Childhood Challenges in Rosario, Argentina. This section is a quieter, more intimate space that traces his formative struggles, and rise through Barcelona, from a promising talent to a global icon.

Midway, the tone shifts with The Last Chance, an interactive zone featuring activities like quizball, precision and tika tika.

Visitors then step into The Messi Motivational Speech, set in a locker room-style environment, before the experience builds to The Last Dance, recreating the emotion of lifting the FIFA World Cup.

The journey concludes with a VR-led Messi Photo Opportunity, offering a light and memorable finish to an immersive tribute to one of football’s greatest icons.

The exhibition is open for a month for all the football and specially Messi lovers to have a sneak peek into the GOAT’s journey. The tickets available in Bookmyshow Live.