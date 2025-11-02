Garam Masala turns 20: Paresh Rawal shares memories, calls comedy a serious business

For veteran actor Paresh Rawal, life seems to have come full circle. His 2005 Priyadarshan-directed blockbuster Garam Masala, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, completes 20 years this year, and coincidentally, Rawal has reunited with the filmmaker for two new projects in 2025. Actor Paresh Rawal

“Yes, life does come full circle. Working with Priyan was enjoyable then, and it still is now,” he smiles.

Recalling the cult comedy, he says, “Garam Masala was based on the famous French play Boeing-Boeing, which had already been adapted into several languages, including Gujarati. But what made it special was that it brought together two studs, Akshay and John, with such flair on screen. The glamorous air-hostess characters were also something new for Hindi cinema back then.”

Talking about his memorable character, Mambo, he explains, “He wasn’t just a caretaker but also a silent observer, adding the perfect layer of humour. The pace of the film was its biggest strength, we were constantly switching between scenes, rooms, and even small details like changing photographs in a frame. There was no time to pause, and that urgency created natural comedy.”

Rawal says that the film’s success also came from its easy camaraderie on set. “Haste, muskuraate shoot karte, Garam Masala became a truly memorable experience,” he recalls fondly. On his approach to humour, the actor adds, “Comedy is a serious business. You can’t treat it lightly, or it turns into slapstick. Bahut log wahi galti karte hain, and that’s where things go wrong while doing comedy on screen.”

Recently seen in Thamma, Rawal says he that continues to be drawn to stories that challenge him. “Any role that scares me a little is worth taking up. I’ll always do comedy because it connects instantly with people. These are difficult times, laughter is what keeps us going,” he ends