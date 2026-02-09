Ghooskhor Pandat row escalates: FWICE seeks ban on Manoj Bajpayee starrer

The upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, has sparked controversy over its title since its announcement last week. What began with objections on social media has escalated, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) calling the title “offensive and derogatory” and demanding a ban. Ghooskhor Pandat

The row has since spilled into the political and legal arena. A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court challenging the show’s proposed release, alleging that its title and promotional material are defamatory and communally offensive. FWICE has also written to OTT platforms and producers, arguing that the title singles out a particular community and its traditional livelihood in a manner that could hurt sentiments and disturb social harmony.

“FWICE is absolutely against making a mockery of any community,” says BN Tiwari, president of the union. “We are demanding not just a change of title but a ban on the film, because the intent is evident in the title itself. Such things may have been tolerated earlier, but they are unacceptable today.”

He added that if the release is not stalled, FWICE will issue a non-cooperation notice against the producer, director and cast. “It is shocking that someone like Neeraj Pandey would make a film like this and that Manoj Bajpayee agreed to be part of it,” Tiwari said, also calling for mandatory registration of OTT titles to prevent such controversies.

Responding to the backlash, Manoj Bajpayee shared a statement on social media on Friday, saying he respects the concerns raised. “When something you are part of causes hurt, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote, adding that his decision to do the film was driven by the character and its journey, not a commentary on any community. He also said the makers have taken down the promotional material in light of public sentiment.



Protests around states

The film’s title has also triggered strong political protests in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with members of Brahmin organisations demanding a ban and alleging that the project targets a particular community. In Uttar Pradesh, the state government ordered the registration of an FIR against the film’s director over the title. Effigies of the filmmakers and actor Manoj Bajpayee were burnt at multiple locations.

The makers of the film, including Neeraj and Ritesh, as well as the OTT platform, did not respond to queries till the time of going to press.