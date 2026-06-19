Governor and Chinna Chinna Aasai actor Madhoo: For someone who took a long break, acting is completely different now

She was a star in the ’90s with hits like Phool Aur Kaante ( 1991), Roja (1992), and Diljale (1996), before quitting the industry over the lack of fulfilling roles. Now, Madhoo is back with political thriller Governor and Tamil-Malayalam drama Chinna Chinna Aasai , the latter of which is incidentally inspired by the Roja track.

“It’s 34 years since Roja that I am playing the title role again. For someone who has taken a long break, it’s a completely different world now. The acting scenario has changed drastically,” she tells us.

Pointing to the evolution in acting styles over the decades, the 57-year-old explains, “The way we used to act and what was a norm back then makes my kids laugh today. So, I had to unlearn and learn from the current scenario where acting means being subtle and simple. Now, if you put in the extra effort, it’s overacting! I had a great time in the ’90s, but now it’s so much fun and challenging. I feel simplicity is the key.”

The actor has acted in some projects in the recent past, but with these two theatrical releases and two OTT shows lined up ahead, she is in a happy space.

“I have decided that I won't be doing four-to-five-day shoot types of projects, and then Governor happened. It was technically a four-to-five-day shoot, and I was not sure and had decided to say no, but then I read the script and really liked it. The role was less but very important and played a key part in the progression of the film. Now, I feel happy when people say that ‘your idea of gold (in the film) saved India from a major economic crisis’,” she says with a smile.

Having worked with stalwarts including late actors Dev Anand and Rishi Kapoor, as well as her contemporaries Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, Madhoo says, “They kept working and evolved with time. Now, when I work with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, there is much to learn about simplicity. Recently, I shot with Anil Kapoor (for OTT show Family Business), and was blown away with his energy.” She has also shot for another OTT series for a leading platform.

Madhoo feels that now the audience too has become very demanding, “Now, if you put in the extra effort then it’s considered as overacting! I had a great time in the 90s but now it’s so much fun and challenging. Bahut maza aa raha hai!”

Working in the South also saw a 360-degree change, feels the actor. “In projects like Baahubali or Kannappa (2025) where you are larger than life or is heavy on VFX you have act in certain kind of way but otherwise simplicity is the key,” she signs off.