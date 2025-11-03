Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja comments on his rumoured affair with a Marathi actress: ‘This is not the age…’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his firecracker wife Sunita Ahuja have definitely been one of the most talked about couples of the industry this year. It all started with buzz about a divorce, shortly followed by rumours of Govinda having an affair with a younger Marathi actress. The couple put all rumours to rest when they hosted Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai house together this year. But left fans confused once again when Sunita revealed that she and Govinda live in separate homes, opposite from each other. On a recent vlog, Sunita also reacted to rumours of Govinda’s affairs, claiming that new entries in Bollywood look for ‘sugar daddies’ . Well, Sunita has once again spoken about her husband’s rumoured affair in a new podcast.

Sunita Ahuja recently joined Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra on his podcast. During the episode, the star wife revealed that she lives in a four-bedroom house with daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, but she now wants a bigger house. Sunita shared, “This house is small for us. I want to say through this podcast, ‘Chichi, buy me a big 5 bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you’.” When asked about her husband’s alleged affair, Sunita stated, “I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress.”

That’s not all! Sunita further stated, “This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash’s career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don’t open my mouth, don’t trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don’t lie.”

On the work front, Sunita Ahuja is winning hearts with her YouTube channel and vlogs whereas Govinda is set to make his comeback with the film Duniyadari.