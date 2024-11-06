Gulzar Saab author Yatindra Mishra to come up with a poetry book after 13 years

Thirteen years after the release of his poetry book Vibhas (2011), National Award-winning author Yatindra Mishra is set to launch his new collection, Bina Kalinga Vijay Ke, this month, which includes 100 poems. Yatindra Mishra with his upcoming poetry book Bina Kalinga Vijay Ke(Deep Saxena/HT)

On his visit to Lucknow, Mishra says, “After my last book Gulzar Saab : Hazaar Rahen Mud Ke Dekheen... (2023), the legend asked me to promise that my next work would be a poetry book. He said: ‘I want to see the original Yatindra back, who is a poet and wrote Vibhas, and I penned its foreword’. Since the pandemic, I also realised that I have done enough biographies and now the poet inside me should take the front seat.”

Besides, the biopic on Gulzar he has written the award-winning book Lata Sur Gatha (2016), Shehernama Faizabad (2016), Akhtari: The Life and Music of Begum Akhtar (2018), and Ayodhya: Parampara, Sanskriti, Virasat (2021).

The book has been divided into four parts. “These are very contemporary poems but deeply rooted and full of Indianness. The first part has historical and cultural references, contemporary questions and thought processes, musical poetry and rewriting traditions. Finally, the last section comprising 15 poems — maa se mere rishtey, prem aur bichoh pe adharit hai (lamentation for mother) that I have written after she passed away this year!”

Mishra adds, “These are a recreation of Indian traditions and reinterpretation of music (ragas), mythology and nuances of culture. I visited places like historical locations Pandharpur (Maharashtra), Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu), Humpi (Karnataka), Mandu (Madhya Pradesh) and Raghurajpur (Odisha) and have a section on it as well. I have touched a few global aspects as well like my poem Samay Opera.”

Describing the book’s title he says, “King Ashoka had a change of heart after witnessing the Kalinga war, why can’t we awake the Buddha inside us without a war! My way of writing poems is contemporary with flavours of history, mythology and culture. That’s what completes the collection.”

Besides, the title poem his favourite from the collection is Sarowar Vyatha, Khushiyon ki Adhbani Mala and Bhamati.

Mishra dedicated the book to his mother the late Jyotsna Mishra, as it was due to the void she left in his life that made him complete the book for her. “During catharsis, I started writing poems on Amma which was my way of dialogue with her and a tribute as wella,” he says.

In the dedication note for her, he has written: ...Shayad is sangrah se alag, mere liye sabse behtar kavita unka mera nata tha, jise kabhi utni gehrahi se likh na sakoonga!