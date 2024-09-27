HanuMan director Prasanth Varma on collaborating with Karthi: Pitched a story to him and he liked it

For sometime now, rumour mills have been abuzz with news of a possible collaboration between filmmaker Prasanth Varma and Tamil star Karthi. However, fans may need to be patient, as this director-actor duo is not set to join forces just yet. In an exclusive conversation with us, while Varma confirmed that he has pitched a script to the Ponniyin Selvan actor, he also mentioned that their busy schedules will make an immediate collaboration unlikely. Prasanth Varma says Karthi has liked a script.

"We have met and discussed something but nothing will happen immediately. I have 2-3 films in the pipeline and he also has a couple of projects. We might collaborate on something later. We will have to wait until something materializes," he states.

When asked if he has a character in mind for Karthi, Varma reveals, "We have already pitched a story to him and he liked it. But he needs to wrap up his current commitments. Will figure out the dates then and see how things unfold."

On a separate note, Varma’s latest film, HanuMan, has proven to be a blockbuster, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role. Following its success, the filmmaker has announced a sequel titled Jai Hanuman, promising significant updates next month. "With Jai Hanuman, everything will be announced next month. The pre-production work has been underway for last few months. I am just waiting to put it all together, and we will announce everything next month," he shares.

HanuMan has emerged as a pan-India blockbuster, grossing 238 crores domestically. With such box-office numbers, expectations for the sequel are high. However, Varma remains unfazed by the pressure. "Irrespective of the pressure, I will try to do a better film than my previous film. So there is no pressure. It's actually a privilege," he concludes.