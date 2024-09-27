Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma on collaborating with Karthi: Pitched a story to him and he liked it

ByYashika Mathur
Sep 27, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Apart from an update on a coolaboration with Karthi, Prasanth Varma also shared a update about the sequel to HanuMan, titled Jai Hanuman.

For sometime now, rumour mills have been abuzz with news of a possible collaboration between filmmaker Prasanth Varma and Tamil star Karthi. However, fans may need to be patient, as this director-actor duo is not set to join forces just yet. In an exclusive conversation with us, while Varma confirmed that he has pitched a script to the Ponniyin Selvan actor, he also mentioned that their busy schedules will make an immediate collaboration unlikely.

Prasanth Varma says Karthi has liked a script.
Prasanth Varma says Karthi has liked a script.

"We have met and discussed something but nothing will happen immediately. I have 2-3 films in the pipeline and he also has a couple of projects. We might collaborate on something later. We will have to wait until something materializes," he states.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’

When asked if he has a character in mind for Karthi, Varma reveals, "We have already pitched a story to him and he liked it. But he needs to wrap up his current commitments. Will figure out the dates then and see how things unfold."

On a separate note, Varma’s latest film, HanuMan, has proven to be a blockbuster, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role. Following its success, the filmmaker has announced a sequel titled Jai Hanuman, promising significant updates next month. "With Jai Hanuman, everything will be announced next month. The pre-production work has been underway for last few months. I am just waiting to put it all together, and we will announce everything next month," he shares.

HanuMan has emerged as a pan-India blockbuster, grossing 238 crores domestically. With such box-office numbers, expectations for the sequel are high. However, Varma remains unfazed by the pressure. "Irrespective of the pressure, I will try to do a better film than my previous film. So there is no pressure. It's actually a privilege," he concludes.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On