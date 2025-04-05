Hardik Pandya criticised for retiring Tilak Verma out after MI lose to LSG by 12 runs in IPL 2025: ‘Make it make sense’

In a dramatic IPL showdown, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya found himself at the center of controversy after making a strategic yet highly debated call—retiring out a struggling Tilak Varma in the 19th over. The decision, aimed at accelerating the team’s chase, did not sit well with fans, who flooded social media with criticism. Hardik Pandya is being criticised online for his decision to retire Tilak Varma out in the 19th over(AFP)

Mumbai Indians were in pursuit of a steep target when the game reached its decisive moments. With 24 runs needed off the final 7 balls, all eyes were on Tilak Varma, who had been at the crease but was struggling to find momentum. In a move that caught everyone off guard, Hardik decided to retire tilak out, bringing in a fresh batter to take on the final overs.

While tactically sound on paper, the move sparked an uproar online. Fans questioned whether it was fair to withdraw a set batter, despite the striggle mid-innings, arguing that it could dent a player’s confidence.

Even former cricketers including Harbhajan Singh, Hanuman Vihari and Robin Singh were critical of Hardik's decision and shared their perspectives on via social media, stating that, despite Tilak's struggles, retiring out a settled batter in a pressure situation could backfire, disrupting the team's rhythm.

Some users defended Hardik, suggesting that the move was in the team's best interest, while others accused him of being too impatient with Tilak. Memes, sarcastic remarks, and heated debates dominated the online cricketing community.

As Mumbai’s innings concluded, the strategy's effectiveness became a talking point. Had the team successfully chased down the total, Hardi’s decision might have been hailed as a masterstroke. But in the wake of a loss, it became yet another moment for critics to dissect.

Whether this will set a new trend in T20 cricket or remain a one-off controversial moment remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain—Hardik Pandya’s captaincy continues to be a topic of heated discussion, and this decision has only added to the drama surrounding it.