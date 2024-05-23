 Harshit Saxena: There’s a huge market for devotional music in India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Harshit Saxena: There’s a huge market for devotional music in India

Composer-singer Harshit Saxena talks about the relevance of devotional music and why it appeals to all age groups.

Though he is looking forward to the release of two film soundtracks that he’s worked on, composer-singer Harshit Saxena is currently drawing his share of creative satisfaction from independent music, particularly devotional songs. “I am doing a show on the Ramayana currently, which marks my debut on TV as a singer. I have done voiceover for the show too, like how it used to be in Ramayana by (late musicians) Ravindra Jain ji and Mahabharata by Mahendra Kapoor ji back in the day. All the chaupaais, dohas, shlokas, aalaaps, songs, etc. are in my voice. I am so grateful that I got to do something so pure and organic,” says Saxena.

Sharing why he is “hugely involved in devotional music”, the musician says, “It’s the kind of music I resonate with. I like the energy it instills in me. I used to perform a lot at jaagrans before I participated in a reality show [in 2007] that marked my inroads into the music industry. I believe God has been very kind to me and making devotional music is my way showcasing my love towards the Almighty. It gives me a lot of satisfaction.”

Ask if there are enough takers for the genre and Saxena says, “There’s a huge market for devotional music across age groups. Devotional music can be composed in a traditional manner or can have a modern approach, which keeps it relevant. Even numbers show that this genre of music always does well.”

He is set to come up with a YouTube channel dedicated to devotional music. “I have a bank of songs that I plan to release on it soon,” he ends.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

