Harshvardhan Rane echoes Aamir Khan, says producers should not pay for stars’ luxuries: ‘I hereby pledge to…’

Aamir Khan recently revisited the conversation around Bollywood’s sky-high star fees and extravagant demand. Speaking to Komal Nahta on his podcast, Game Changers: The Producer Series, Aamir pulled all the punches. “The dominance of stars is good to a certain extent, and it should be so. Even people love to watch stars. But I hear that stars of today also don’t care to pay their drivers. They ask their producers to pay them. Not just that, but the producer is also paying for the actor’s spot boy. They don’t stop here. They make the producer pay for their trainers, cooks. I have heard that now they keep live-kitchen on set and expect the producer to pay for it. They even demand multiple vanity vans for kitchens and gyms.” Harshvardhan Rane and Aamir Khan

He went on to clarify that producers should pay for only what directly serves the film. “I believe producers should only spend on what is genuinely required for the film. This includes makeup, hair, costume. But paying for my personal driver or help, how are they contributing to the film? They are working for me. It is my responsibility to pay them, especially when I am earning well.”

Aamir, who has been in the industry for nearly four decades, didn’t mince words: “These stars are earning in crores and yet not capable of paying for their needs? Itni khuddari nahi hai? I find this extremely strange. It is very sad and harmful for the industry. I am saying it strongly that it’s a shame that even today there are actors who are being very unfair to their producers and their films.”