Harshvardhan Rane on ‘freak accident’ on Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat set: Got saved by our guardian angels

A video from the wrap-up celebration from actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat recently went viral online. What began as a celebratory moment for the team took an unexpected turn when several helium balloons caught fire. Harshvardhan Rane opens up about the accident on sets.

Speaking about the “freak accident”, Harshvardhan tells us he feels “grateful” that no one was seriously injured. “It was a happy moment for us. The producers had organised a small celebration after we’d been shooting back-to-back for five days. Everyone gathered to have some time off. We didn’t realise that helium balloons and firecrackers could be such a dangerous combination. It was a big learning moment for all of us,” says the 41-year-old.

Also Read| Kantara Chapter 1 boat mishap, The Indian House flooding spark safety concerns on film sets

The actor revealed that the original plan could have made things much worse. “We were initially supposed to hold the helium balloons while cutting the cake and then release them into the sky. At the last minute, I suggested we cut the cake first and then take the balloons,” he shares, adding, “We got saved by our guardian angels that day. If the balloons had caught fire while we were holding them, it could have led to serious injuries.”

Harvarshan shares that no one was seriously injured, but adds, “Sonam’s manager was standing with her face towards the crackers so I think her forehead got little burnt.”