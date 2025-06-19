Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Harshvardhan Rane on ‘freak accident’ on Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat set: Got saved by our guardian angels

ByYashika Mathur
Jun 19, 2025 11:49 AM IST

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa were celebrating the wrap of a shoot schedule when helium balloons caught fire resulting in a blast on set.

A video from the wrap-up celebration from actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat recently went viral online. What began as a celebratory moment for the team took an unexpected turn when several helium balloons caught fire.

Harshvardhan Rane opens up about the accident on sets.
Harshvardhan Rane opens up about the accident on sets.

Speaking about the “freak accident”, Harshvardhan tells us he feels “grateful” that no one was seriously injured. “It was a happy moment for us. The producers had organised a small celebration after we’d been shooting back-to-back for five days. Everyone gathered to have some time off. We didn’t realise that helium balloons and firecrackers could be such a dangerous combination. It was a big learning moment for all of us,” says the 41-year-old.

The actor revealed that the original plan could have made things much worse. “We were initially supposed to hold the helium balloons while cutting the cake and then release them into the sky. At the last minute, I suggested we cut the cake first and then take the balloons,” he shares, adding, “We got saved by our guardian angels that day. If the balloons had caught fire while we were holding them, it could have led to serious injuries.”

Harvarshan shares that no one was seriously injured, but adds, “Sonam’s manager was standing with her face towards the crackers so I think her forehead got little burnt.”

