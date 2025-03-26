Have Pushpa 2, Animal, Sikandar made Rashmika Mandanna bankable? Netizens say ‘she has horrible dialogue delivery’

The past few years have been quite good for Rashmika Mandanna, who has been one of the busiest bees of Bollywood as well as Tollywood. Her success streak began in 2021 with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. After a few speed-bumps along the way, it continued with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023), Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) and Vicky Kaushal co-starrer Chhaava. The actor is now gearing up for her next release Sikandar, where she will be seen opposite superstar Salman Khan for the first time ever. At this rate, Rashmika could beat Deepika Padukone’s record at the box office. But netizens have some suggestions for her. After Pushpa 2 and Animal, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Sikandar

Recently it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna’s box office streak is competing with Deepika Padukone, who is the only Indian female actor to have 5 films in the ₹100 crore club. If early box office predictions are to be believed, then with Sikandar, Rashmika is expected to surpass Deepika. Well, soon after this report surfaced on the internet, netizens had tons to say about it. For instance, one movie-buff opined, “But honestly.. she is unimpactful. Like yes she's delivering hits after hits , she isn't remembered much. She is so forgettable. Idk if it's becoz of bad pr . Her roles r not even outright flowerpot. Like there r very less ppl who ll remember her when someone asks them their fav heroine. She just exists ..that's it.”

Netizens troll Rashmika Mandanna

Meanwhile, many shared thoughts on Rashmika’s dialogue delivery under a viral Reddit thread. One such comment read, “I hope she targets better dialogue delivery next.. Definitely she can hit the bulls eye there too if she tries..,” whereas another internet user wrote, “She reminds me of Deepika in 2013, but the difference is that Deepika achieved tangible success, while Rashmika did not reach anywhere with her dialogue delivery and dead eyes that make her look like she is playing the role of a blind person in all her films.” A comment read, “Her role in this is really not significant plus she has horrible dialogue delivery plus Bollywood itself is on ventilator support.”

Then there were some netizens who got pretty nasty with the trolling. One such troll claimed, “We all know how much she can act. It's her peak luck. Not her acting talent,” whereas another shared, “The box office numbers have nothing to do with her, she just got lucky 3 times. Sikander will prove this.”

Well, Sikandar is all set to arrive in theatres on March 20. Apart from the Salman-starrer, other films that Rashmika has in her line-up include Thama in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, trilingual film Kubera, and The Girlfriend. Which do you have highest expectations from?