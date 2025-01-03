Heightened tension, brand new games and return of the VIPs: What can we expect from Squid Game series 3 in 2025

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Squid Game series 2. Squid Game series 3 will release in 2025

After a gruelling three-year wait for Squid Game series 2, fans won’t have to endure as long for series 3. On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that the third instalment of the Korean thriller will arrive in 2025.

Series 2’s shocking cliffhanger

Series 2, which premiered in December last year, ended on a cliffhanger that left viewers reeling. In the final episode, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) leads a rebellion, culminating in the shocking death of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), at the hands of the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Unbeknownst to Gi-hun, the Front Man is actually In-ho, a former Squid Game champion who now oversees the deadly contest, disguising himself as Player 001 under the name Young-il.

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s vision for series 3

“I felt it was the right moment to pause and give [Gi-hun] some resolution,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's creator, had shared with Variety in an interview in December, last year. “But in series 3, he’ll grapple with guilt and failure. How he moves forward is the story we’ll dive into next,” he added. Gi-hun’s journey is expected to reach a critical juncture as he faces the consequences of his rebellion, impacting both himself and the shadowy organisation behind the deadly games.

New challenges and emotional depth

While Netflix has not released an official synopsis, Hwang hinted at new games and intensified character dynamics. “Series 3 will introduce new games and push character dynamics further,” Lee Jung-jae revealed in a recent interview, while actor Kang Ae-sim, who plays Geum-ja (Player 149), added, “It will move you to tears.” The fresh challenges are expected to heighten tension, testing players’ physical and emotional limits.

The return of the VIPs

Hwang also teased the return of the VIPs, the wealthy spectators who bet on the deadly competition. “They’re coming. Their helicopter is already in the air,” he told USA Today. The VIPs’ sinister presence promises to bring a new layer of conflict as their influence shapes the events unfolding on the island.

A teaser that hints at twists

Though Netflix has not yet released an official trailer for series 3, fans were treated to a brief teaser on X in January 2025. The 15-second clip introduced Chul-su, a boy counterpart to the eerie doll Young-hee, hinting at another unsettling twist in the deadly games.

Release timeline

Squid Game series 3 is slated for a 2025 release, with a summer or autumn debut most likely. “I would expect it to launch around summer or autumn next year,” Hwang had told Variety in December 2024.

As anticipation builds, fans are speculating on how Gi-hun’s story will evolve and what new horrors await in the next chapter of this gripping saga. With new games, returning characters, and heightened stakes, Squid Game series 3 promises to be as riveting as ever.