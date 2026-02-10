‘Helping Rajpal Yadav is our responsibility’: Sonu Sood on Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor's ₹9 crore debt case | Exclusive

Actor Sonu Sood, on Tuesday, shared that he is going to offer a film to actor Rajpal Yadav in order to help him the latter improve his financial condition. The film, he says is still in writing stage, but Sonu Sood is confident that it will definitely bring some respite to Rajpal, who is currently in jail for cheque bounce case. Sonu Sood has offered a film to Rajpal Yadav,

Talking to us about his decision to step in and offer help, Sonu Sood says, "It's a little too early to talk about the film as it is in the final writing stages. Once creatively its locked, I can give more information. To help him is our responsibility as a colleague and I hope we are able to make this happen."

The 52-year-old, who has worked with Rajpal Yadav in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2009), also feels that other filmmakers should also offer help to Rajpal, who is a veteran in Bollywood now.

"A lot of people have worked in our industry with Rajpal bhai. I have made my bet and I want him to be part of my project, which he will be. I request all the producers to also do the same so the same so that he can come out of the bad times he is facing," he says.

When asked if he has informed Rajpal about helping him, Sonu Sood replied, “On the job.!”

Rajpal Yadav, surrendered in Delhi's Tihar jail on February 5 following a court order in a cheque bounce case involving him being in ₹9 crore debt. Before surrendering, Rajpal reportedly shared that he has no money. "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."